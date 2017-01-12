HOUSTON ASTROS

Astros Caravan set to roll through Houston next week

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Spring is inching closer with each passing day, bringing with it the great American pastime: baseball!

Ahead of the 2017 season, the Houston Astros are hitting the road and traveling across southeast Texas in a variety of community service events and public appearances dubbed the Astros Caravan.

The weeklong event begins on Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, with a day of service. The team will then spend the next three days out in the community, building up for Astros FanFest on Saturday, Jan. 21.

All of the Houston-area stops are listed below. At all of the Academy Sports + Outdoors appearances listed below, fans who make a purchase totaling $9.99 or more will receive a free Astros Caravan pennant while supplies last.

Tuesday, January 17th

Southeast

Texas Bay Area Credit Union | 1:45pm - 2:15pm
Address: 12611 Fuqua St, Houston, TX 77034
Details: Come out and join the Astros Caravan at this Texas Bay Area Credit Union - your opportunity to interact with your 2017 Houston Astros.
Players: A.J. Reed & Yuli Gurriel

Chick-fil-A | 2:30pm - 3:15pm
Address: 5940 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77023
Details: Join the Astros Caravan at Chick-fil-A and meet some of your very own Houston Astros. During this visit, any fan dining in or driving through with an Astros T-Shirt or jersey will receive a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich.
Player(s): A.J. Reed & Yuli Gurriel

Northwest

Whataburger | 12:30pm-1:30pm
Address: 1110 Silber Road, Houston, TX 77055
Details: The Astros Caravan is coming through Whataburger - join these players as they interact with fans and help serve up some of Whataburger's favorites.
Players: Lance McCullers & Brady Rodgers

AT&T Store | 2:00pm-2:45pm
Address: 10650 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77092
Details: Come join the Astros Caravan as they check out some of the latest products that AT&T has to offer and interacts with some of their clientele.
Players: Lance McCullers & Brady Rodgers

Houston Pets Alive Pet Adoption at Karbach Brewery
Address: 2032 Karbach St., Houston, TX 77092

Details: Houston Pets Alive will have dogs available for adoption on-site, and for every 16oz Karbach tour package purchased, Karbach will donate $3 to Houston Pets Alive.
Players: Lance McCullers & Brady Rodgers

Academy Sports + Outdoors | 5:15pm - 6:15pm
Address: 11077 NW Freeway, Houston, TX 77092
Details: One (1) hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed 2 hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only acts as a place holder in line. One autograph item per person as time permits.
Players: Lance McCullers & Brady Rodgers

Wednesday, January 18th

North

National Hall of Fame Announcement Official Astros Watch Party at Baker St. Pub | 4:45pm - 5:30pm
Address: 25 Waterway Ave, The Woodlands, TX 77380
Details: Join us for the official watch party of the National Baseball Hall of Fame Announcement as we cheer on Astros Legend Jeff Bagwell. The announcement will be delivered promptly at 5:00pm. The Shuttle Crew, Shooting Stars, and Astros players will be in attendance giving away free prizes, conducting trivia, and interacting with the fans.
Players: George Springer & Lance McCullers

Academy Sports + Outdoors | 6:30pm - 7:30pm
Address: 1360 Lake Woodlands Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77380
Details: One (1) hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed 2 hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only acts as a place holder in line. One autograph item per person as time permits.
Players: George Springer & Lance McCullers

West

Academy Sports + Outdoors | 5:30pm - 6:30pm
Address: 23155 Katy Freeway (1-10 at Grand Parkway), Katy, TX 77449
Details: One (1) hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed 2 hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only acts as a place holder in line. One autograph item per person as time permits.

Players: Dallas Keuchel & Brady Rodgers

Thursday, January 19th

Chick-fil-A | 9:00am - 10:00am
Address: 2222 Shearn St., Houston, TX 77007
Details: Join the Astros Caravan at Chick-fil-A and meet some of your very own Houston Astros. During this visit, any fan dining in or driving through wearing Astros gear will receive a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit with any purchase.
Players: Alex Bregman & Jake Marisnick

Torchy's Tacos at Rice Village | 1:30pm - 2:30pm
Address: 2400 Times Blvd., Houston, TX 77005
Details: Join the Astros Caravan at Torchy's Tacos and meet some of your very own Houston Astros.
Players: Alex Bregman & Jake Marisnick

Academy Sports + Outdoors | 3:00pm - 4:00pm
Address: 2404 Southwest Fwy., Houston, TX 77098
Details: One (1) hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed 2 hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only acts as a place holder in line. One autograph item per person as time permits.
Players: Alex Bregman, Jake Marisnick & Carlos Correa

Astroline at Pluckers | 7:00pm - 8:00pm
Address: 1400 Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX
Details: Join us for the weekly Astroline broadcast at Plucker's. We'll be giving away cool prizes to fans in attendance. For more information, visit www.astros.com/astroline.
Players: Brian McCann

Saturday, January 21st | 11:00am - 4:00pm | FanFest

Join us on Saturday, January 21st as we gear up for the 2017 season and get ready to send our players off to Spring Training. FanFest will be sure to get you excited about Astros baseball! Admission to the Astros FanFest on Saturday, January 21st is FREE; however, all fans must have an admission voucher to enter FanFest. Claim your voucher for Astros FanFest today!

More information about the team's appearances scheduled in Austin and Corpus Christi is available on the Astros' website.
