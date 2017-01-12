Astros Caravan set to roll through Houston next week

If you're viewing on our ABC13 news app, tap on the photo above to see more images from last year's Astros Street Fest.

Spring is inching closer with each passing day, bringing with it the great American pastime: baseball!Ahead of the 2017 season, the Houston Astros are hitting the road and traveling across southeast Texas in a variety of community service events and public appearances dubbed the Astros Caravan.The weeklong event begins on Monday, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, with a day of service. The team will then spend the next three days out in the community, building up for Astros FanFest on Saturday, Jan. 21.All of the Houston-area stops are listed below. At all of the Academy Sports + Outdoors appearances listed below, fans who make a purchase totaling $9.99 or more will receive a free Astros Caravan pennant while supplies last.Texas Bay Area Credit Union | 1:45pm - 2:15pmAddress: 12611 Fuqua St, Houston, TX 77034Details: Come out and join the Astros Caravan at this Texas Bay Area Credit Union - your opportunity to interact with your 2017 Houston Astros.Players: A.J. Reed & Yuli GurrielChick-fil-A | 2:30pm - 3:15pmAddress: 5940 Gulf Fwy, Houston, TX 77023Details: Join the Astros Caravan at Chick-fil-A and meet some of your very own Houston Astros. During this visit, any fan dining in or driving through with an Astros T-Shirt or jersey will receive a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich.Player(s): A.J. Reed & Yuli GurrielWhataburger | 12:30pm-1:30pmAddress: 1110 Silber Road, Houston, TX 77055Details: The Astros Caravan is coming through Whataburger - join these players as they interact with fans and help serve up some of Whataburger's favorites.Players: Lance McCullers & Brady RodgersAT&T Store | 2:00pm-2:45pmAddress: 10650 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77092Details: Come join the Astros Caravan as they check out some of the latest products that AT&T has to offer and interacts with some of their clientele.Players: Lance McCullers & Brady RodgersHouston Pets Alive Pet Adoption at Karbach BreweryAddress: 2032 Karbach St., Houston, TX 77092Details: Houston Pets Alive will have dogs available for adoption on-site, and for every 16oz Karbach tour package purchased, Karbach will donate $3 to Houston Pets Alive.Players: Lance McCullers & Brady RodgersAcademy Sports + Outdoors | 5:15pm - 6:15pmAddress: 11077 NW Freeway, Houston, TX 77092Details: One (1) hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed 2 hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only acts as a place holder in line. One autograph item per person as time permits.Players: Lance McCullers & Brady RodgersNational Hall of Fame Announcement Official Astros Watch Party at Baker St. Pub | 4:45pm - 5:30pmAddress: 25 Waterway Ave, The Woodlands, TX 77380Details: Join us for the official watch party of the National Baseball Hall of Fame Announcement as we cheer on Astros Legend Jeff Bagwell. The announcement will be delivered promptly at 5:00pm. The Shuttle Crew, Shooting Stars, and Astros players will be in attendance giving away free prizes, conducting trivia, and interacting with the fans.Players: George Springer & Lance McCullersAcademy Sports + Outdoors | 6:30pm - 7:30pmAddress: 1360 Lake Woodlands Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77380Details: One (1) hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed 2 hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only acts as a place holder in line. One autograph item per person as time permits.Players: George Springer & Lance McCullersAcademy Sports + Outdoors | 5:30pm - 6:30pmAddress: 23155 Katy Freeway (1-10 at Grand Parkway), Katy, TX 77449Details: One (1) hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed 2 hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only acts as a place holder in line. One autograph item per person as time permits.Players: Dallas Keuchel & Brady RodgersChick-fil-A | 9:00am - 10:00amAddress: 2222 Shearn St., Houston, TX 77007Details: Join the Astros Caravan at Chick-fil-A and meet some of your very own Houston Astros. During this visit, any fan dining in or driving through wearing Astros gear will receive a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit with any purchase.Players: Alex Bregman & Jake MarisnickTorchy's Tacos at Rice Village | 1:30pm - 2:30pmAddress: 2400 Times Blvd., Houston, TX 77005Details: Join the Astros Caravan at Torchy's Tacos and meet some of your very own Houston Astros.Players: Alex Bregman & Jake MarisnickAcademy Sports + Outdoors | 3:00pm - 4:00pmAddress: 2404 Southwest Fwy., Houston, TX 77098Details: One (1) hour autograph session. Player(s) and times subject to change. Autograph passes will be distributed 2 hours prior to the start of the event. One autograph pass per person and must be present to receive. Passes do not guarantee an autograph and only acts as a place holder in line. One autograph item per person as time permits.Players: Alex Bregman, Jake Marisnick & Carlos CorreaAstroline at Pluckers | 7:00pm - 8:00pmAddress: 1400 Shepherd Drive, Houston, TXDetails: Join us for the weekly Astroline broadcast at Plucker's. We'll be giving away cool prizes to fans in attendance. For more information, visit www.astros.com/astroline.Players: Brian McCannJoin us on Saturday, January 21st as we gear up for the 2017 season and get ready to send our players off to Spring Training. FanFest will be sure to get you excited about Astros baseball! Admission to the Astros FanFest on Saturday, January 21st is FREE; however, all fans must have an admission voucher to enter FanFest. Claim your voucher for Astros FanFest today!More information about the team's appearances scheduled in Austin and Corpus Christi is available on the Astros' website