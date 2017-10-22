HOUSTON ASTROS

How the Houston Astros are the embodiment of the Bayou City

EMBED </>More Videos

The Astros win was for the city of Houston after so many people lost so much during Harvey.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If Houston wouldn't let a hurricane beat it, you think the New York Yankees stood a chance?

Poor Yankees. They weren't beaten by 25 baseball players. They lost to an entire city picking itself up off the canvas. They lost to a tidal wave of emotion, an unstoppable force that would not be denied. They lost to fans who pulled out of their driveways, past all their possessions reduced to debris on their front lawns, and headed to Minute Maid Park to cheer their Astros.

This team doesn't just wear a patch that says "HoustonStrong." They ARE the embodiment of Houston, the most diverse, resilient, boldest city in the U.S. Nowhere will you find a team that looks more like its hometown.

EMBED More News Videos

A look back at the Astros playoffs

Continue reading the full story on CultureMap Houston.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBbaseballworld seriesHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOUSTON ASTROS
Altuve pops in on event to benefit American Cancer Society
What Houston was like in 2005
Jose Altuve gets proper champagne shower after team win
Astros gear flying off store shelves after ALCS win
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Local company supports NFL teams with H-Town pride
Jose Altuve gets proper champagne shower after team win
Astros gear flying off store shelves after ALCS win
Astros champagne-filled locker room celebration
More Sports
Top Stories
Fast-moving storms brought cooler weather
WORLD SERIES BOUND! Astros defeat Yankees in Game 7
Astros champagne-filled locker room celebration
Kate and Justin share sweet moment after Astros win
Astros gear flying off store shelves after ALCS win
Dodger Stadium gets decked out for World Series
The 2005 World Series Astros: Where are they now?
Jose Altuve gets proper champagne shower after team win
Show More
Woman shot and killed in Conroe home invasion
1 killed, 2 others injured in SE Houston shooting
Local company supports NFL teams with H-Town pride
Altuve pops in on event to benefit American Cancer Society
Former presidents call for unity at aid concert
More News
Top Video
Fast-moving storms brought cooler weather
What Houston was like in 2005
Astros champagne-filled locker room celebration
Altuve pops in on event to benefit American Cancer Society
More Video