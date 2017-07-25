HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Former Houston Astros legend Jeff Bagwell is set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Friday.
Over the course of his 15-year career with the Astros, he had 449 home runs, 1,529 RBI's, 969 extra-base hits and a lifetime batting average of .297. He was selected Rookie of the Year in 1991, awarded a Gold Glove and Most Valuable Player in 1994, and named a Silver Slugger in 1994, 1997 and 1999.
The induction was first announced in January.
You can watch Jeff Bagwell's Hall of Fame special on ABC13, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff