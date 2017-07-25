SPORTS

Astros legend Jeff Bagwell to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame on Friday

Jeff Bagwell to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Friday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former Houston Astros legend Jeff Bagwell is set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Friday.

Over the course of his 15-year career with the Astros, he had 449 home runs, 1,529 RBI's, 969 extra-base hits and a lifetime batting average of .297. He was selected Rookie of the Year in 1991, awarded a Gold Glove and Most Valuable Player in 1994, and named a Silver Slugger in 1994, 1997 and 1999.


The induction was first announced in January.

You can watch Jeff Bagwell's Hall of Fame special on ABC13, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

