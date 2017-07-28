HOUSTON ASTROS

Astros legend Jeff Bagwell to be inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

How well do you know Jeff Bagwell? (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former Houston Astros legend Jeff Bagwell is set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame this weekend.

Over the course of his 15-year career with the Astros, he had 449 home runs, 1,529 RBI's, 969 extra-base hits and a lifetime batting average of .297. He was selected Rookie of the Year in 1991, awarded a Gold Glove and Most Valuable Player in 1994, and named a Silver Slugger in 1994, 1997 and 1999.


The induction was first announced in January.

You can watch Jeff Bagwell's Hall of Fame special on ABC13, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.

His induction ceremony is set for Sunday afternoon in Cooperstown, New York.

