HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Former Houston Astros legend Jeff Bagwell is set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame today.
Over the course of his 15-year career with the Astros, he had 449 home runs, 1,529 RBI's, 969 extra-base hits and a lifetime batting average of .297. He was selected Rookie of the Year in 1991, awarded a Gold Glove and Most Valuable Player in 1994, and named a Silver Slugger in 1994, 1997 and 1999.
The induction was first announced in January.
You can watch Jeff Bagwell's Hall of Fame special on ABC13, beginning at 7 p.m. Friday.
His induction ceremony is set for Sunday afternoon in Cooperstown, New York.
Upon his return to Houston, the Astros have planned several fun events to honor Bagwell at next weekend's home games. For more information on those, visit the Astros' website.
