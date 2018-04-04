SPORTS
espn

Astros assured of another series win, go for sweep of O's

HOUSTON -- Before Houston Astros ace right-hander Justin Verlander could settle in and pitch his club to a series victory against Baltimore, Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop ambushed him.

And after the Astros forged ahead to present Verlander the lead, he scuffled again, allowing a second home run, this one to Adam Jones, to put the Astros at a deficit again.

It didn't matter.

Houston (5-1) claimed its second consecutive series victory to open defense of its World Series title by slugging its way to a 10-6 victory, setting the stage for a sweep of the Orioles (1-4) on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park. Verlander finished with nine strikeouts but wasn't sharp, allowing four runs while failing to escape the sixth inning. The offense bailed him out.

While six Astros scored, right fielder Josh Reddick (2-for-4, six RBI) and Carlos Correa (2-for-2 with three RBI and three runs) carried the load. Correa did so on a cranky left big toe, delivering an inside-the-park home run in the first inning and a sacrifice fly in the third.

Correa departed prior to the eighth inning and, with a scheduled day off Thursday, will not participate in the series finale.

"He played uncomfortable," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said of Correa, who reached via a walk in the seventh inning just prior to Reddick smacking a grand slam. "It doesn't look like it sometimes, especially when he has an inside-the-park home run, but he was still pretty uncomfortable. Once we got the lead like that (10-5) it was pretty easy to take him out."

Left-hander Dallas Keuchel (0-1, 4.50 ERA) will make his second start of the season and first at Minute Maid Park, where he is 36-21 with a 2.87 ERA over 80 career appearances (74 starts). Keuchel has made six prior appearances against the Orioles, all starts, going 3-2 with a 2.93 ERA. He faced Baltimore once last season, allowing one run on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over six innings in a 5-2 win at Minute Maid Park on May 27.

The Orioles will counter with right-hander Dylan Bundy (0-0, 0.00 ERA) as he makes his second start with an extra day of rest. Bundy worked seven shutout innings on Opening Day against Minnesota, allowing five hits and one walk while recording seven strikeouts in a no-decision.

Bundy is 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA over two career appearances (one start) against the Astros. He did not factor in the decision in his lone start against Houston last season despite allowing seven runs on eight hits (including two homers) and three walks with four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. The Orioles recorded a 9-7 win at Houston on July 23.

Right-hander Mike Wright Jr., made what might amount to a spot start on Tuesday. Baltimore is anticipating the return of right-hander Alex Cobb perhaps as early as next week. Cobb, a free-agent signee during the offseason, is scheduled to pitch a five-inning simulated game Wednesday, with a final decision on his status beyond that likely to come this weekend.

"It's mostly from him," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of the decision. "He's veteran enough and he's pitched enough innings. I watched his last outing. Most is going to come from what Alex is telling us. He's very mature about it."

Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbhouston astrosbaltimore orioles
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Scott Brooks says James Harden a worthy MVP, but so is LeBron James
Reddick drives in 6 as Astros beat Orioles 10-6
Astros carry Reddick's grand slam to win over Orioles
Harden just misses triple-double, Rockets rout Wizards
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
Off-duty firefighter helped save man's life in FB Live shooting
Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional
YouTube shooter identified as disgruntled user of site
Astros championship ring embodies 'Houston Strong'
Astros carry Reddick's grand slam to win over Orioles
Witness: Bus driver fell asleep before deadly crash in Mexico
How to stay alive during an active shooter situation
Show More
Rockets regain groove, cruise in win vs. Wizards
FINALLY: Astros get their World Series championship rings
Prosecutors: Teen sold to sex trafficker for $250 before murder
Suspected YouTube headquarters shooter identified
Historic Houston neighborhood in crater-filled construction limbo
More News
Photos
Bus from Houston rolls over in Mexico, killing 1
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
More Photos