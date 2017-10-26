HOUSTON ASTROS

Astros arrive back home to continue World Series

Astros arrive back in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As the Astros caravan out of Minute Maid Park, can you tell who is who?

The team arrived Thursday afternoon after their victory in Los Angeles.

Any number of words can describe Game 2: Insane, exciting, or even magical.

We prefer to just call it historic.

Astros fans are most likely running on adrenaline this morning after staying up late for that wild finish.

Fans packed Minute Maid Park Wednesday to watch the game on the big screens.

The crowd was on their feet as they watched their 'Stros win their first World Series game in dramatic fashion.

Plenty of those fans had huge predictions for how the rest of the series will play out.

Trumpet player serenades fans outside Minute Maid Park after Game 2.


If Wednesday night was any indication, Game 3 will be a madhouse down at the stadium.

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

