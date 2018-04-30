SPORTS

Astros and Yankees face off for first time since ALCS

The rematch: Astros and Yankees face off for first time since epic ALCS (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The last two American League teams standing last October have a four-game rematch series starting Monday night at Minute Maid Park.

The Houston Astros and the New York Yankees went down to the final possible game in their AL Championship Series, with the eventual World Series champions facing elimination twice.

Since their elimination, the Baby Bronx Bombers reloaded their arms, adding reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton via trade and hiring October legend Aaron Boone as manager. If that isn't enough, the Yankees still have the services of Aaron Judge and a possible MVP candidacy from Didi Gregorious.

And, so far, so good for New York in 2018. The Yankees enter the Astros series 18-9, with a current nine-game win streak.

But while the Yanks look strong early in 2018, the Astros have been equally impressive. They are 19-10, with a season high win streak of six games earlier this month.

And if there's any more reason that this week's series will have the same entertainment that the playoff series had, it will be in the starting pitching from both sides. Charlie Morton, who got the win in the ALCS Game 7, gets first crack at the Yankees lineup Monday. Morton is 3-0 on five starts entering the Yankees series.

Morton will be followed by Justin Verlander on Tuesday, Dallas Keuchel on Wednesday, and Lance McCullers on Thursday.

The Yankees will counter in order with Sonny Gray, Jordan Montgomery, Luis Severino, and Masahiro Tanaka.

