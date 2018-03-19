Astros, Altuve agree on 7-year $163.5M contract

That stack of cash is gonna be wayyyy taller than you bro @JoseAltuve27!!! Congratulations brother, very well deserved!!! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 16, 2018

"Jose Altuve didn't deserve that massive new contract" pic.twitter.com/2iZX0qThGj — 12up (@12upSport) March 16, 2018

Tried out for Astros.



Told “Don’t come back.”



Came back anyway.



Given a deal for $15K.



Entering 8th year in league.



Won World Series & AL MVP.



Gets 5-year, $151 million extension.



When you want to give up kids, look no further than Jose Altuve. pic.twitter.com/K3306pJJje — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 16, 2018

The Houston Astros have signed superstar MVP Jose Altuve through 2024 for $163.5 million.The Astros had the 27-year-old second baseman signed through the end of this season, with a club option for 2019.Altuve is due to be paid $6 million this season and $6.5 million next season, but will now also receive an $11 million signing bonus for 2018 and a $10 million signing bonus in 2019. Altuve will average $30.2 million a year from 2020-2024.The Venezuelan-born Altuve has spent his entire career with the Astros, debuting in 2011 at 21 years old. Last season, Altuve batted an AL-best .346, with 204 hits and 24 home runs.Over his career, Altuve has been named to an All-Star team five times and garnered four Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove.News of Altuve's pending payday has drawn humorous reaction on social media: