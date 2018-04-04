SPORTS

Win an Astros World Champions fan ring for as little as 50 cents

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch as the Houston Astros collect their World Champions rings, 56 years in the making. (Houston Astros)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros' World Series rings are perhaps the year's most coveted piece of sports memorabilia.

But the big story is the same ring could be yours for less than a buck.

The Houston Astros Foundation just kicked off a raffle to give away one of the limited edition fan rings that look just like the players' rings.

If your ticket is drawn, you'll also get four tickets to a game, where you'll be presented with the ring on the field.

PHOTOS: The Houston Astros' World Champions ring up close


The winner also gets a personalized Astros jersey.

You can buy as many tickets as you want, and they start at two for $10.

The more tickets you buy, of course, the cheaper they are. You can buy up to 200 tickets for $100.

You can enter the raffle at the games or online at www.astros.com/foundation.

The deadline to buy your raffle tickets is July 15, 2018 at 5 p.m.

All money raised goes to the Astros Foundation.

RELATED: Everything you need to know about World Series rings
EMBED More News Videos

Take a look back at the World Series rings of yesteryear.

RELATED: Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBworld seriesHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Coach Jean Lopez banned for sexual misconduct with a minor
Astros sweep away Orioles with 3-2 victory
Bregman, Fisher repeat World Series heroics to sweep O's
Lance McCullers Jr., Kate Upton show off dazzling WS rings
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman faces new charge in Facebook Live shooting
NFL star donates to GoFundMe of man shot on Facebook Live
Trump signs order sending National Guard to Mexican border
Locals who knew MLK remember his life 50 years later
Tip leads deputy constables to alleged meth dealers
Tattoo enthusiast allegedly caught with $26,000 worth of narcotics
Parents concerned over Fort Bend ISD's rezoning proposal
Who is Beto O'Rourke?
Show More
Alleged threat against Lomax Junior High under investigation
Bregman, Fisher repeat World Series heroics to sweep O's
Study: Eating pasta could help you lose weight
Local family uses caution signs to keep people off their bluebonnets
Baytown man allegedly shoots neighbor's dog to protect chickens
More News