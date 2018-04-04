HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The Houston Astros' World Series rings are perhaps the year's most coveted piece of sports memorabilia.
But the big story is the same ring could be yours for less than a buck.
The Houston Astros Foundation just kicked off a raffle to give away one of the limited edition fan rings that look just like the players' rings.
If your ticket is drawn, you'll also get four tickets to a game, where you'll be presented with the ring on the field.
PHOTOS: The Houston Astros' World Champions ring up close
The winner also gets a personalized Astros jersey.
You can buy as many tickets as you want, and they start at two for $10.
The more tickets you buy, of course, the cheaper they are. You can buy up to 200 tickets for $100.
You can enter the raffle at the games or online at www.astros.com/foundation.
The deadline to buy your raffle tickets is July 15, 2018 at 5 p.m.
All money raised goes to the Astros Foundation.
RELATED: Everything you need to know about World Series rings
RELATED: Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings