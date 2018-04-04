EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2572062" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look back at the World Series rings of yesteryear.

The Houston Astros' World Series rings are perhaps the year's most coveted piece of sports memorabilia.But the big story is the same ring could be yours for less than a buck.The Houston Astros Foundation just kicked off a raffle to give away one of the limited edition fan rings that look just like the players' rings.If your ticket is drawn, you'll also get four tickets to a game, where you'll be presented with the ring on the field.The winner also gets a personalized Astros jersey.You can buy as many tickets as you want, and they start at two for $10.The more tickets you buy, of course, the cheaper they are. You can buy up to 200 tickets for $100.You can enter the raffle at the games or online atThe deadline to buy your raffle tickets is July 15, 2018 at 5 p.m.All money raised goes to the Astros Foundation.