The Astros added depth to the catcher position Thursday afternoon. Martin Maldonado has been acquired from the Los Angeles Angels. Patrick Sandoval along with international bonus pool money will be shipped to Los Angeles.Maldonado was selected by the then-Anaheim Angels in the 2004 MLB Draft. He was released by the organization and made his MLB debut in 2011 with the Milwaukee Brewers. A trade in 2016 sent him back to the Angels.Maldonado has been the starting catcher for the Angels during the 2018 season and was a Gold Glove Award winner in 2017. He will join the Astros with 5 HRs and 32 RBIs.Part of this move could be due to the recovery period for Brian McCann. He was placed on the DL in early July after undergoing knee surgery and his return status is currently unknown.Tim Federowicz has been designated for assignment in order to add Maldonado to the main roster.