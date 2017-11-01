LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --In a World Series that has arguably seen no limits, the Houston Astros' pursuit of their first championship will be pushed to the limit tonight with a deciding Game 7.
Houston's second ever trip to the Series has been an eventful one, to say the least.
In just the six games played already, the Astros have experienced winning their first ever World Series game, their first ever Series win at home, and a slew of team and individual home run achievements that have placed Houston in the record books.
But outside of statistics, the Astros' proved what they've done as a team is special. Games 2 and 5 will go down as two of the greatest World Series contests in the 100-plus years of the championship final. The Astros showed resiliency while behind to the Los Angeles Dodgers, overcoming three different deficits in Game 5.
If the Astros do go on to win Game 7, the Series will have solidified super-stardom for Alex Bregman while also upholding the lore of pitchers Charlie Morton and Brad Peacock for postseasons to come.
The Astros are doing what they are doing against a comparably strong Dodgers team that has jabbed and countered every move by Houston. In the Dodgers' wins in Games 1, 4, and 6, L.A.'s pitching staff did enough to neutralize the powerful Astros offense.
In Game 6, the Dodgers pitchers were able to hone in on pitches for a collection of Astros who seemed to be swinging for the knock out blow. After all, the team's top sluggers Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa went a combined 0-for-8. As such, eight runners were left stranded in that game at points where the Astros were in dire need to support a solid Justin Verlander outing.
So, for the chance to become immortalized in MLB history and to fulfill the unlikely "Sports Illustrated" prophecy of three years ago, the Astros will send Lance McCullers Jr. to the hill. Unlike his start in Game 3, the 25-year-old will enter Game 7 without the momentum of a win from the previous game.
Still, McCullers has been mostly solid in the postseason. While he's only 1-0 in his four appearances, he memorably came through in relief for the Astros in Game 7 to clinch a World Series berth.
In Game 3 of the World Series, McCullers pitched five-and-one-thirds innings with four hits, three earned runs, four walks and three strikeouts for a 5.06 ERA.
The Dodgers will counter with Yu Darvish who got rocked early on in Game 3. Houston hit six times off of Darvish including a home run. His ERA for the World Series is a whopping 21.60.
Given the bullpen woes for both teams, you can look for both managers to look to every pitcher on the staff, including starters, for service.
While statistics can only set a guideline to what can be expected, Game 7's have proven to be unpredictable in the World Series.
Last year's Chicago Cubs three games-to-one comeback was marked with an exclamation point in Game 7 on the road. Two seasons prior, the San Francisco Giants staved off a Kansas City Royals series comeback after leading 3-2 to win also on the road.
If there's any indication to the high stakes nature of the Series-ending contest, you might find it in McCullers who was seen throwing after Game 6.
First pitch for the final game of the 2017 MLB season is at 7:20 p.m. Vouchers to the World Series viewing party at Minute Maid Park are all sold out.
