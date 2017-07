EMBED >More News Videos Top 5 things you didn't know about Carlos Correa

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa posted a picture from his hospital room after his surgery, thanking fans for their support.Correa underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb."Thanks everyone for your thoughts and prayers! God has a plan for everything. Successful surgery, now ready for what's next," Correa posted on Instagram.He is expected to miss six to eight weeks.