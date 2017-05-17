SPORTS

Bring out the gloves: Arturo Marquez takes his undefeated record to the test

EMBED </>More Videos

Arturo Marquez will take his undefeated record to the test at the Ballroom at Bayou Place. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
On Thursday night, undefeated boxer Arturo Marquez will put his undefeated (6-0) record to the test at the Ballroom at Bayou Place.

Marquez's name should sound familiar. He is the son to former champion Raul Marquez. Marquez has quickly developed his own reputation.

"I always get the question 'Is there a lot of pressure on me because my father was a former Olympian and world champion?'" said Arturo. "Over the years I have gotten to the point where I am my own fighter."

It's not just his father in his corner, he's got the whole family there.

"My uncle use to be a boxer also, my little brother is also fighting. I have an older brother who is in it too," he said.

His father is proud of the Marquez brand.

"T-M-T, not the Money Team like Floyd Mayweather," said Raul. "It's the Marquez team, the Marquez team."
Related Topics:
sportsboxingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
ESPN taps 1st woman to call NFL game in decades
Lawsuit: Baylor football players recorded gang rapes
Mayor Turner makes good on Rockets/Spurs bet
Free-agent Vince Wilfork not sure if he'll play in 2017 season or retire
More Sports
Top Stories
Officials raid possible drug lab in Ft. Bend County
Convicted robber says he found victims on social media
FBISD teacher removed after desk flipping incident
Man killed when tire smashes through windshield
5 serial robbers caught in NW Harris Co., deputies say
Josue Flores fatally stabbed one year ago today
SW Houston hospital can't pay employees
Show More
Witness: Woman used pants to stop gunshot victim's bleeding
Is your cellphone spying on you?
Ft. Bend teen loses only parent in tragic accident
Inmate, once freed by mistake, now freed on purpose
Lawsuit: Baylor football players recorded gang rapes
More News
Top Video
ESPN taps 1st woman to call NFL game in decades
Pixie cut makes a comeback, but did it ever go anywhere?
Witness: Woman used pants to stop gunshot victim's bleeding
SW Houston hospital can't pay employees
More Video