On Thursday night, undefeated boxer Arturo Marquez will put his undefeated (6-0) record to the test at the Ballroom at Bayou Place.Marquez's name should sound familiar. He is the son to former champion Raul Marquez. Marquez has quickly developed his own reputation."I always get the question 'Is there a lot of pressure on me because my father was a former Olympian and world champion?'" said Arturo. "Over the years I have gotten to the point where I am my own fighter."It's not just his father in his corner, he's got the whole family there."My uncle use to be a boxer also, my little brother is also fighting. I have an older brother who is in it too," he said.His father is proud of the Marquez brand."T-M-T, not the Money Team like Floyd Mayweather," said Raul. "It's the Marquez team, the Marquez team."