Apply to become a Cowboys bandwagon fan.

Dallas Cowboys offer application to become a bandwagon fan
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
If your team is out of the playoffs or you're just looking for a new team to root for, you can now apply to become a Dallas Cowboys fan.

"America's team" shared what they called an "official bandwagon fan application" on Twitter for people to fill out in order to jump on the bandwagon.

You have to answer a variety of questions about the Cowboys and write why you want to become a fan.


One question on the application asks, "Have you ever talked trash about the Dallas Cowboys?" You can choose from three options:

1. I would never!

2. Maybe, just don't check my Twitter, Facebook or Instagram

3. Yes, but let's leave the past in the past.

The application also tests your knowledge of the team asking you to name players pictured on the form. And of course, you can't be a Cowboys fan if you have ever cheered for some of their rivals the Washington Redskins, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers or the Pittsburgh Steelers.

So are you ready to jump on the bandwagon?

SEE ALSO: Texans vs Cowboys Super Bowl? Don't laugh, it could happen

It's the dream match-up that we've all been waiting for...Houston vs Dallas in the Superbowl!


A lot of people on Twitter filled out the application and sent it back to the Cowboys.

"Hope I made the wagon," Twitter user @aideneaglesfan wrote.

"Love my new team! Let's get this ring," @NotJustinBarnes wrote.

ESPN posted the latest Super Bowl 51 odds on Monday, courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, and it has the Cowboys in the no. 2 spot under the New England Patriots.

Dallas ended the regular season with a 13-3 record. They play the Packers at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

SEE ALSO: Man with Cowboys Super Bowl LI tattoo receiving death threats
A Florida man is getting heat for prediciting the Cowboys will win the Super Bowl with a tattoo on his arm.

