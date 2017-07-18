Andre Johnson to be Texans' first 'Ring of Honor' inductee

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A high honor for one of the Houston Texans' franchise legends will be part of the home program this coming season at NRG Stadium.
Andre Johnson, who holds almost every Texans receiving record, will be the first inductee into the team's Ring of Honor during Houston's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 19. The game also holds a designated theme of Homecoming during the NFL's Salute to Service month.
In April, Johnson signed a one-day contract so he could officially retire from the NFL as a member of the Texans.
Along with the announcement of Johnson's induction, the team revealed themes for all of their home games. He broke down in tears addressing his mother.
Their first home game is in the preseason against the defending Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots on Aug. 19.
