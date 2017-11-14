SPORTS

Local YMCA surprises Andre Johnson with bowling party

After a big day at city hall, Andre Johnson is enjoying some time with young fans to celebrate his retirement.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Children from the Houston Texans YMCA were having a ball tonight as they celebrated the retirement of Texans great Andre Johnson.

Johnson was in for quite a surprise as the Y threw a retirement bowling party, complete with cake, food and gifts.

Toro, several of Johnson's former teammates and Texans cheerleaders were also on hand to get the party started at the Bowlmor Lanes on Bunker Hill.

Johnson retired officially in April, but spent the day receiving a number of honors.

Houston city council declared November 19th "Andre Johnson Day."

On Sunday, the Houston Texans will honor the wide receiver as the very first member of the Texans Ring of Honor.

Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson honored at city council
Andre Johnson honored at Houston City Council

Houston Texans to honor Andre Johnson with retirement party
Top five reasons why Andre Johnson should be in the Hall of Fame.

