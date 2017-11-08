SPORTS

Aaron Judge finds victory over Jose Altuve with video game cover

Aaron Judge finds victory over Jose Altuve with video game cover (KTRK)

For much of the 2017 season, much of the MVP talk in the American League focused on the Astros' Jose Altuve and the Yankees' 6'7" rookie Aaron Judge.

While most observers are leaning toward Altuve as the real MVP of the AL this season, his taller rival has at least one distinction against the 5'6" batting champion.

Sony Playstation announced it will feature Judge as the cover athlete to its console-exclusive video game "MLB The Show 18."

The Yankees slugger boasted a season that includes 52 home runs - which is a new MLB rookie record, an All-Star selection, and a Home Run Derby title.

Altuve and Judge faced off in the American League Championship Series. Altuve's Astros outlasted Judge and New York, four games to three. The Houston Astros went on to win the World Series.

The two batting giants are finalists for the AL MVP award, which the winner will be announced next week.

