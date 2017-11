EMBED >More News Videos JJ Watt to distribute $30 mil of Harvey funds to 4 charities.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is thanking who he calls his "H-Town brother" Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.Thursday night on Twitter, Watt posted a photo of a letter that Altuve sent him with another photo of a bottle of whiskey."From one H-Town brother to another, thanks for all you've done this year for the city we call home. Your support for all things Houston - from hurricane relief, to being our number one fan - has been nothing short of incredible. So I hope you'll accept this fine whiskey gift I gave all my teammates following our championship win because to me, you're absolutely part of the squad," Altuve wrote in the letter.Watt responded with the tweet "Much love @JoseAltuve27 #MVP."Watt walked out on the field with his crutches to throw out the first pitch at Minute Maid Park for game 3 of the World Series. Watt raised more than $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.