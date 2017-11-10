HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve is thanking who he calls his "H-Town brother" Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.
Thursday night on Twitter, Watt posted a photo of a letter that Altuve sent him with another photo of a bottle of whiskey.
"From one H-Town brother to another, thanks for all you've done this year for the city we call home. Your support for all things Houston - from hurricane relief, to being our number one fan - has been nothing short of incredible. So I hope you'll accept this fine whiskey gift I gave all my teammates following our championship win because to me, you're absolutely part of the squad," Altuve wrote in the letter.
Much love @JoseAltuve27!!! #MVP pic.twitter.com/uEa1tLd1Ux— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 10, 2017
Watt responded with the tweet "Much love @JoseAltuve27 #MVP."
Watt walked out on the field with his crutches to throw out the first pitch at Minute Maid Park for game 3 of the World Series.
Watt raised more than $37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
