Jose Altuve named winner of American League Hank Aaron Award

Here are quick facts on Astros slugger Jose Altuve

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has been named the winner of the American League Hank Aaron Award.

The award is given to the top offensive performer in the American League.

During the regular season, Altuve notched 24 home runs, 81 RBI's and a batting average of .346.

Everybody loves Astros slugger Jose Altuve!


