Congratulations to @JoseAltuve27, the 2017 American League Hank Aaron Award Winner! pic.twitter.com/h0mihnWloK — Houston Astros (@astros) October 25, 2017

Everybody loves Astros slugger Jose Altuve!

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve has been named the winner of the American League Hank Aaron Award.The award is given to the top offensive performer in the American League.During the regular season, Altuve notched 24 home runs, 81 RBI's and a batting average of .346.