HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Houston Astros All-Star Jose Altuve has notched two more awards under his belt during the team's historic season.
During the MLB Players Choice Awards, Altuve was named Player of the Year and also earned the American League Outstanding Player Award for the second straight season.
"To play on a team like the Astros makes it easy," Altuve told MLB Network.
And still Player of the Year!@JoseAltuve27 (.346 AVG, 112 R, 24 HR, 81 RBIs, 32 SB) is named top MLB player by his peers for the 2nd straight season. #PlayersChoiceAwards17 pic.twitter.com/YhJKjinTZ5— MLB (@MLB) November 9, 2017
#BackToBack— #MLBPA (@MLB_PLAYERS) November 9, 2017
@JoseAltuve27 captures 2nd straight #ALOutstandingPlayer award in #PlayersChoiceAwards17 voting.
"To play on a team like the @astros makes it easy," Jose pic.twitter.com/qfMjXvZuFm
In addition to the Players Choice Awards, Altuve could have another award coming soon.
He joined New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Cleveland Indians infielder Jose Ramirez as finalists for the American League MVP award.
Altuve ended the 2017 season as the AL's batting champion with a .346 average and 204 hits.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff