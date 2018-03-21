It was such an honor and privilege to meet you @JJWatt ! Thank you, thank you, thank you for taking time out of your day to show us around and allowing us to have this once in a lifetime experience. You are not only an amazing football player, but you such a great guy as well. pic.twitter.com/pICYD9LLEg — Laura Shepard (@AliefLaura) March 21, 2018

Pleasure was all mine! Thank you guys for stopping by and thank you Dillian for your incredibly thoughtful words. Best part of our jobs. https://t.co/sm1xdy1SUI — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 21, 2018

J.J. Watt stepped up to help his hometown when Hurricane Harvey hit, and a young student got the chance to thank No. 99 in person.Dillian Whiteside is a fourth grader in Alief ISD. He recently wrote an essay saying he would like to meet the Houston Texans star and thank him for all the work he has done to help the city.His teacher posted the essay on Twitter, and the NFL superstar actually responded.Whiteside got to travel to NRG Stadium on Wednesday to meet the man himself.J.J. sent out a message of his own on Twitter, thanking Dillian for his kind words.