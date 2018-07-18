SPORTS

Alex Bregman and George Springer hit back-to-back homers to lift AL in MLB All-Star Game

EMBED </>More Videos

Bregman ready to light up DC at Home Run Derby

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTRK) --
On a night when the sports world fixed its attention on baseball, the Houston Astros once again rose to the occasion in the MLB All-Star Game.

With a 5-5 tie in the 10th inning in Washington, two Houston Astros - Alex Bregman and George Springer - hit back-to-back solo home runs to help the American League defeat the National League in the Midsummer Classic, 8-6.


The two Astros homers were part of a record 10 home runs hit in the 2018 edition of the star-studded exhibition game.

Bregman, a first-time All-Star selection, was named the Most Valuable Player of the game after hitting the go-ahead solo round-tripper. He finished the night going 1-for-3 and reaching base twice. He was inserted in the sixth inning.

Springer went 2-for-2. He hit a single in the 8th inning.

Jose Altuve, who was the leading vote-getter of the All-Star Game, went 1-3. The six-time All-Star selection entered the game 0-for-8 in the Midsummer Classic.

Charlie Morton pitched two innings late, giving up two home runs. Despite that, Morton was in line to get the win for the American League before Seattle's Edwin Diaz gave up a game-tying, two-run homer to Cincinnati's Scooter Gennett in the 9th inning.

Lucky for the AL team, though, A.J. Hinch, who managed the All-Stars, had an ace in the hole in Bregman to break the tie in the extra frame.

The MVP award caps off a big two days for Bregman, who made the most of his first All-Star Game that included his entry in the Home Run Derby.

The Houston Astros kick off the second half of their World Series title defense season on the road against the Angels on Friday.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBWashington DCHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News