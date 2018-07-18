On a night when the sports world fixed its attention on baseball, the Houston Astros once again rose to the occasion in the MLB All-Star Game.With a 5-5 tie in the 10th inning in Washington, two Houston Astros - Alex Bregman and George Springer - hit back-to-back solo home runs to help the American League defeat the National League in the Midsummer Classic, 8-6.The two Astros homers were part of a record 10 home runs hit in the 2018 edition of the star-studded exhibition game.Bregman, a first-time All-Star selection, was named the Most Valuable Player of the game after hitting the go-ahead solo round-tripper. He finished the night going 1-for-3 and reaching base twice. He was inserted in the sixth inning.Springer went 2-for-2. He hit a single in the 8th inning.Jose Altuve, who was the leading vote-getter of the All-Star Game, went 1-3. The six-time All-Star selection entered the game 0-for-8 in the Midsummer Classic.Charlie Morton pitched two innings late, giving up two home runs. Despite that, Morton was in line to get the win for the American League before Seattle's Edwin Diaz gave up a game-tying, two-run homer to Cincinnati's Scooter Gennett in the 9th inning.Lucky for the AL team, though, A.J. Hinch, who managed the All-Stars, had an ace in the hole in Bregman to break the tie in the extra frame.The MVP award caps off a big two days for Bregman, who made the most of his first All-Star Game that included his entry in the Home Run Derby.The Houston Astros kick off the second half of their World Series title defense season on the road against the Angels on Friday.