University of Alabama's Jonathan Allen wins Lombardi Award

Four finalists waited to hear the winner of the Lombardi Award.

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Rotary Club of Houston announced Saturday the winner for the Rotary Lombardi Award.

University of Alabama's Jonathan Allen became this year's Rotary Lombardi Award winner.

The Lombardi Award has been presented annually since 1970 to the nation's top college football lineman.

The award honors the memory of Vince Lombardi, legendary coach of the Green Bay Packers.
