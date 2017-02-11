HOUSTON (KTRK) --The Rotary Club of Houston announced Saturday the winner for the Rotary Lombardi Award.
University of Alabama's Jonathan Allen became this year's Rotary Lombardi Award winner.
Jonathan Allen, @MyIesGarrett15, @Lj_era8 or @JabrillPeppers - who will win the prestigious @LombardiAward? WATCH LIVE tomorrow on #ABC13. pic.twitter.com/MCPDdfq94B— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 11, 2017
The Lombardi Award has been presented annually since 1970 to the nation's top college football lineman.
Jonathan Allen, @MyIesGarrett15, @Lj_era8 or @JabrillPeppers - who will win the prestigious @LombardiAward? WATCH LIVE tomorrow on #ABC13. pic.twitter.com/MCPDdfq94B— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) February 11, 2017
The award honors the memory of Vince Lombardi, legendary coach of the Green Bay Packers.