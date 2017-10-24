LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --Keuchel vs. Kershaw.
Altuve vs. Bellinger.
H-Town vs. La La Land.
The two teams that have dominated baseball over the 2017 season are the last two standing in the World Series, and it all starts Tuesday night in southern California.
The Houston Astros and the Los Angeles Dodgers are sending pitching aces to the hill in game 1 who have identically imposed their will on hitters in the postseason - Dallas Keuchel for the AL champs and Clayton Kershaw for the NL winners.
Keuchel starts the World Series on the road, a situation that has presented a challenge thus far in the postseason. Keuchel got rocked for seven hits and four earned runs during his four-and-two-thirds innings at Yankee Stadium in game 5 of the ALCS.
Despite dropping the game, Astros manager A.J. Hinch kept him available in relief in game 7.
Other than the single game blemish, Keuchel was stellar in his two other postseason wins at home.
READ MORE: 5 things you didn't know about Dallas Keuchel
Kershaw has earned every penny of his $35.5 million salary this year. Going 18-4 in the regular season, Kershaw has won two games in three starts of the postseason while also striking out 16 and giving up only seven hits in those outings.
In the NLCS alone, Kershaw's ERA was an above average 2.45.
Kershaw's stat line is also stellar at Dodger Stadium, earning nine wins out of 14 starts. Against Kershaw, opponents batted only .206.
Kershaw's dominance presents a challenge for the Houston Astros batters, who struggled mightily on the road in the ALCS. Save for a game 4 that was assuredly a win until an 8th inning rally by the Yankees, Houston could only notch one run between games 3 and 5.
The Astros will need to tap into Kershaw's resolve in order to get on base. Kershaw allowed just five walks in the postseason so far.
Meanwhile, the game time temperature is the other game 1 headline. Forecasts call for temps to exceed 100 degrees at the 5 p.m. PT first pitch.
The World Series opener will easily be the hottest outdoor game to be played in the championship round in Major League history.
Back in Houston, where the nighttime low should be in the 60s, Astros fans can watch the World Series games that the team plays on the road at the watch party on Crawford Street and at Minute Maid Park.
Admission is free to the viewing party, but fans will have to claim their ticket on the Astros' website here.
First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. CT.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff