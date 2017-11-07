The cover shows infielder and AL MVP finalist Jose Altuve holding the Commissioner's Trophy, standing next to outfielder and World Series MVP George Springer holding the 2014 SI issue that featured him front and center.
The words "A Wild Ride" are printed in front of the superstar duo.
The cover story for the Astros' win was written by Ben Reiter, who made the once-ridiculous notion of a 100-loss Astros team winning it all by this time.
To follow-up his 2014 prediction, the cover also features another bold statement in smaller print: "And this World Series trophy won't be their last."
RELATED: Sports Illustrated follows up correct Astros prediction with forecast of repeat
Shortly after the World Series, Sports Illustrated released an Astros-only commemorative issue that features an updated photo of Springer and the bold prediction. One dollar from each issue sold goes toward Hurricane Harvey relief.
READ MORE: SI World Series issue raising money for Harvey relief
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff