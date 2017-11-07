HOUSTON ASTROS

Sports Illustrated confirms bold repeat prediction for Astros cover issue

Sports Illustrated Baseball Kings page features Houston Astros

Just in case their presence on your favorite late night program hasn't driven home the fact that they're champions, the Houston Astros and their newly won World Series trophy are on the cover of next week's Sports Illustrated, the same publication that predicted their 2017 crowning three years ago.

The cover shows infielder and AL MVP finalist Jose Altuve holding the Commissioner's Trophy, standing next to outfielder and World Series MVP George Springer holding the 2014 SI issue that featured him front and center.

The words "A Wild Ride" are printed in front of the superstar duo.

The cover story for the Astros' win was written by Ben Reiter, who made the once-ridiculous notion of a 100-loss Astros team winning it all by this time.

To follow-up his 2014 prediction, the cover also features another bold statement in smaller print: "And this World Series trophy won't be their last."

RELATED: Sports Illustrated follows up correct Astros prediction with forecast of repeat

Shortly after the World Series, Sports Illustrated released an Astros-only commemorative issue that features an updated photo of Springer and the bold prediction. One dollar from each issue sold goes toward Hurricane Harvey relief.

READ MORE: SI World Series issue raising money for Harvey relief

Sports Illustrated World Series issue raising money for Harvey relief.

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBsports illustratedHouston
