A Polish polka song in honor of Astros star Jose Altuve? Only in Houston!

HOUSTON --
A CultureMap reader sent us a recently posted YouTube video with a catchy song dedicated to Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, penned by the Continental Club's Pete Gordon.

"Combining his love of Houston, The Astros, Jose Altuve, baseball, polka and beer halls, Polish Pete has written and recorded his newest smash hit, THE ALTUVE POLKA, to honor Houston's biggest hero! Prepare to sing along as we root, root, root for The Astros to win the World Series!!!!!," the YouTube blurb reads

