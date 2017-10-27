HOUSTON CULTUREMAP

A Polish polka song in honor of Astros star Jose Altuve? Only in Houston!

EMBED </>More Videos

It's the Altuve polka! (KTRK)

Houston CultureMap
HOUSTON --
A CultureMap reader sent us a recently posted YouTube video with a catchy song dedicated to Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, penned by the Continental Club's Pete Gordon.

"Combining his love of Houston, The Astros, Jose Altuve, baseball, polka and beer halls, Polish Pete has written and recorded his newest smash hit, THE ALTUVE POLKA, to honor Houston's biggest hero! Prepare to sing along as we root, root, root for The Astros to win the World Series!!!!!," the YouTube blurb reads

To read more about this story go to CultureMap

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston CultureMapHouston AstrosHouston
Load Comments
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
Beyonce to Big Bang, Houston's top sports fans
Houston declared vegetarian-friendly
Best gowns from the MFAH Grand Gala Ball
Pappas Bar-B-Q reveals secrets of success
More Houston CultureMap
SPORTS
Texans players considered walkout over Bob McNair comment
Malcolm Jenkins: Bob McNair's comment won't stop progress on social issues
Astros/Dodgers bet, we'll drink to that!
Verlander gives pep talk late in Game 2
More Sports
Top Stories
Texans' McNair: 'We can't have inmates running prison'
Naked man caught walking in traffic on east side
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
Madhouse at Astros store as fans go crazy for gear
Cops: Drunk uncle made 11-year-old drive to avoid DUI
Jeff Bezos reclaims 'richest person in the world'
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
Astros face familiar foe Darvish in World Series Gm. 3
Show More
Cold weather blows into Houston for the World Series
KIPP counselor facing new sex crime charges
Astros manager refutes report of altercation at hotel
Can you tell who is who? Fans greet Astros caravan
Minute Maid Park expected to rock for World Series
More News
Top Video
H-Town's sexiest, most devilish parties
Naked man caught walking in traffic on east side
Why have there been so many home runs this World Series?
Astros/Dodgers bet, we'll drink to that!
More Video