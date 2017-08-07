SPORTS

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Champion Shot putter Xavier Muhammad doesn't quite know just how good he is.

At eight years old, the soft spoken athlete holds three world records and two national records in the shot put.

This summer, he won a national championship for his age group.

"I like throwing and I like hitting my marks," he said. "You have to get the steps right. And when you get the steps right, that's how you throw far, and get power in it and height."

He's a special talent we first told you about a year ago.

His mother Rosalind Branch-Muhammad said Xavier was first introduced to the sport by a coach who saw him on the football field. He thought Xavier could be a good thrower, too.

"We had not a clue that this would have been such a gift to my boys," said Branch-Muhammad. "It's been a blessing for my whole family."

Nicholas Capuano is Muhammad's coach. He runs a team of more than two dozen athletes called All-American Throwers.

"For Xavier's age he's very unique," he told Eyewitness News. "For his age there's not many who can do what he's done."

What's even more special about Xavier is the athlete he's mentoring. His younger brother, Darius, also shows a talent for the sport.

"Last year Darius was ranked number 56 in the state," said Branch-Muhammad. "This year with all his hard work and the training with the coaches, he's ranked number 11 in the nation. And he is seven years old."

The Muhammads are excited about the doors its opened for their close knit family: travel, recognition, and even a pair of Whataburger ads. But, most of all they are thankful for what "putting the shot" has taught the children about hard work, discipline, and competition.

"I am so proud," said Branch-Muhammad. "I am so, so proud. We are so blessed."

Xavier hopes to break more records this fall. He'd like to compete in the Olympics and said he plans on throwing until he retires at the "old" age of 17.

Remember, he doesn't quite know just how good he is.


