3 Astros World Series items headed to Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, New York (KTRK) --
Three items that the Houston Astros used in the World Series are headed to Cooperstown, New York.

The Baseball Hall of Fame shared photos of the artifacts on social media, which include Alex Bregman's glove, Justin Verlander's game 6 jersey and Charlie Morton's game 7 baseball cap.

The Astros took home the Commissioner's Trophy Wednesday night after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-1.

