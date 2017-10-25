WORLD SERIES

10-year-old wins World Series tickets in essay contest

LOS ANGELES, California --
A lucky 10-year-old boy has a seat to Game 2 of the World Series, all because he won an essay contest at his school!

The contest at Christopher Dena Elementary School called for students to write about why they are Dodger fans. Alejandro Herrera was the winner!

Christopher Dena Elementary alum Ricardo Josue Puentes donated the tickets to his alma mater, because he wanted to give back to the community that helped him when he was younger.



Puentes said he wants students to know they can accomplish great things regardless of their background.

Alejandro says he hopes to one day be able to hold a similar contest.

"I think it's a pretty huge deal, and I'm so happy that he made up this contest, because without him, I wouldn't have won these tickets," Alejandro said.

"There's not even words to describe how happy I am to go," the young Dodger fan said, adding that he will likely lose his voice from all the cheering.

Alejandro says he plans on taking his older sister with him to the game.

Game 2 starts at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

For complete coverage of the Houston Astros, visit ABC13.com/astros.

