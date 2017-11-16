Many fans show their support by wearing a jersey or hat, but for those who want to be more unique, we have some ideas.
- Jose Altuve Shower Curtain Rub a dub dub, have Jose Altuve hanging around your tub!
- Jose Altuve Adult Coloring Book What better way to unwind after this stressful post-season than with this coloring book?
- Jose Altuve Yoga Mat Who better to inspire you to do your best warrior pose?
- Jose Altuve Candle While all of your Astros prayers have been answered, you could try praying for the Texans.
- Jose Altuve's Face Earrings What better reminder to smile than seeing these in the mirror? If you want Altuve earrings that are a little more toned down, you can find his jersey earrings here.
- Jose Altuve Collage Shirt The many faces of Altuve are part of what kept us going in the post-season. Now, you can wear all of his expressions at once!
- Jose Altuve Reversible Sequin Pillow The only thing more fun than Altuve is playing with these sequin pillows!
- Jose Altuve Guitar Pick This will help you compose a song Altuve can dance to in the dugout.
- Crochet Jose Altuve Head This could be some fun desk-eration or a good luck charm.
- Jose Altuve Portrait on Baseball Covers Anyone can buy a portrait of Altuve, but how many will have one printed on real baseball leather?
