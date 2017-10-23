10 foot tall rooster painted in support of Astros

Talk about getting in the Astros spirit! A restaurant in the Garden Oaks neighborhood is cheering on our boys by dressing up their rooster.Liberty Kitchen, part of the BRC Gastropub group, has painted their giant red rooster with an Astros uniform. The manager tells Eyewitness News this guy has attracted quite a crowd with people lining up to take selfies."There was actually a line this weekend. People were lined up, setting their kids on the rooster, taking photos, putting hats on the rooster's head. It's a lot of fun," said the manager. "We're going to keep him like this through the entire series!"This is the twelfth time they've painted the 10 foot tall rooster. Astros are the first sports team to earn the honor.