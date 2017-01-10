The Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Half Marathon will be run Sunday downtown. You can watch the race on abc13. You can also watch live streaming video of the leaders on abc13.com. But if you want to go out and cheer on the runners, here are the top 10 spots along the course for spectators.Finish - Front runners: 9:05 a.m.The Pack: 11 a.m.The George R. Brown Convention Center is the hub of race day excitement both before the starting gun and after the winners break the finish line tape. From this vantage point, the true thrill of victory and agony of defeat can be seen up close and personal as runners start and complete the 26.2 mile course. Across the street, the We Are Houston RunFest, presented by Michelob Ultra, on Jones Lawn in Discovery Green is a great place to wait for your favorite runner and catch the action on the Jumbotron from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.Front runners: 7:05 a.m.The Pack: 7:10 a.m.The Washington Corridor is a great option to see your favorite runner in the first few miles of the race. Located between miles one and two, it is a great spot to see the runners break away from each other as the pack spreads out.Front runners: 7:20 a.m.The Pack: 7:35 a.m.Spectators can wait for the runners at the River Oaks Shopping Center, where coffee shops, restaurants and retail live alongside the historic River Oaks Theatre-the oldest working theater in the city.Front runners: 7:25 a.m.The Pack: 7:45 a.m.The perfect combination of residential, retail and scenery, the Kirby miles provide easy access to spectators wanting to cheer on the runners.Front runners: 7:35 a.m.The Pack: 8:15 a.m.The last place to see runners in both the marathon and half marathon is at the corner of Bissonnet and Mandell, where runners either go straight for the half marathon route or take a right turn for the marathon.Front runners: 7:40 a.m.The Pack: 8:20 a.m.Just after the marathon and half marathon course split, marathon runners will run through the tree-lined streets near Rice University. Along with quaint shops and eateries, the surrounding area has many trails that are popular with local runners.Front runners: 7:50 a.m.The Pack: 8:40 a.m.In an area filled with upscale homes and some of Houston's trendiest shops, "West U" residents turn out in large numbers to cheer on the runners. The entire community takes on a festive air with many holding block parties and other marathon-related social events.Front Runners: 8:15 a.m.The Pack: 9:30 a.m.This Galleria neighborhood offers race spectators varied viewing points close to many shops and restaurants. Post Oak's wide sidewalks and numerous street-level parking areas are great places to cheer on the runners.Front Runners: 8:20 a.m.The Pack: 9:40 a.m.Leaving the Galleria area, runners will head down what may be the prettiest mile on the course - Tanglewood Boulevard. Runners will be greeted with banners, flags and cheering residents.Front Runners: 8:40 a.m.The Pack: 10:20 a.m.Memorial Park's miles of beautiful jogging trails attract thousands of Houstonians daily. The Memorial Park area also is the site of every marathoner's nemesis - the infamous wall. An invisible barrier at the 20-mile mark, the wall drains many runners' physical, emotional and psychological will. Once over the wall, the marathon becomes a 6.2 mile race to the finish.