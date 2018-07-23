SPORTS

Texans star J.J. Watt shows he's ready for the football season with shirtless photo on Twitter

JJ Watt teases return with picture of himself on Twitter (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Texans star J.J. Watt is teasing his return to the football field with a shirtless photo of himself on social media.

Watt posted the photo on Twitter Sunday night with the caption "Soon."

Several Texans fans joked about the photo saying it looked very similar to the Hulk.



"No joke. I thought that was the hulk for a second there," Twitter user @LonnieMac06 wrote.

Even Cowboys fans chimed in on the tweet.

"I'm a Cowboys fans, but wow," Twitter user @GarDolphin733 wrote.
Just a few weeks ago, Watt showed off his muscles for the troops after Arnold Schwarzenegger challenged him to the #Flex4Forces challenge on social media.


The defensive end played only eight games in the past two years. Last year, he suffered a season-ending injury in his left leg.

The Texans report to training camp Wednesday at the Greenbriar in West Virginia.
Practice starts Thursday.

