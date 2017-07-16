HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Saturday morning, hundreds of little girls waited outside for a chance to meet their favorite princess. The Houston Astros hosted a morning of fun with princesses like Cinderella, Jasmine, Snow White, Tiana and more.
It's Princess Day at the @astros game and people are lining up in their favorite princess outfit! 👑 #HoustonAstros #PrincessDay pic.twitter.com/sQvCfWz7dX— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) July 16, 2017
The first 500 children received an Astros princess wand and tiara. In addition to meeting their favorite princesses, children and their families had access to a photo booth, story telling with princesses, tea parties and more.
Once the tea parties and sing-a-long's were over, everyone made their way to the ballpark to watch the Astros take on the Minnesota Twins.
