July 16, 2017

Saturday morning, hundreds of little girls waited outside for a chance to meet their favorite princess. The Houston Astros hosted a morning of fun with princesses like Cinderella, Jasmine, Snow White, Tiana and more.The first 500 children received an Astros princess wand and tiara. In addition to meeting their favorite princesses, children and their families had access to a photo booth, story telling with princesses, tea parties and more.Once the tea parties and sing-a-long's were over, everyone made their way to the ballpark to watch the Astros take on the Minnesota Twins.Take a look at some of the little princesses.