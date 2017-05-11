#TheBeard has a message for your boss! Take this with you to work tomorrow and help us #RunAsOne 🚀 pic.twitter.com/jfmVXYsXxs — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 10, 2017

The Houston Rockets are encouraging fans again to get to Toyota Center early before the game.They are offering $1 beer and sodas between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.And Rockets guard James Harden has a message for your boss. He wants fans to use an excuse letter to leave early for work so that they can get to Toyota Center early."It's game 6! Do or die! Starts at 7 p.m., but we need our fans at Toyota Center early and ready to create the most hyped environment we've ever seen," the letter reads.The Rockets are hoping to rebound from their overtime loss against the Spurs."We let one slip away," said Harden, who posted a triple-double of 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists but shot 1 for 6 with four turnovers over the last 10 minutes of the game. "Execution (and) rebounding are probably the two primary things we let slip away. But we still have an opportunity in Game 6 to protect home court and bring it back (to San Antonio) for Game 7."Houston surrendered 18 offensive rebounds to the Spurs and slipped into an offensive slog as the game closed, scoring 22 points during the fourth quarter and overtime. Without Nene, who was lost two minutes into Game 4, Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni opted for a seven-man rotation. The results were unfavorable.Harden and guard Eric Gordon logged 43 minutes apiece, with guard Patrick Beverley (41 minutes) and forward Trevor Ariza (40) also playing at least 40 minutes. As fatigue mounted offensive execution waned, with the Rockets standing around and settling for tough shots instead of challenging the Spurs' scrambling defense."Probably got tired," D'Antoni said of the lack of pace and production. "We just couldn't quite push it. We had our opportunities with about three minutes to go in the game to knock a couple 3s down I thought were good shots. We just didn't make the big play at that moment."We've got to find the energy to get ready for the next game and try again."Despite leading the series and standing one victory away from a showdown with the Golden State Warriors in the conference finals, the Spurs have their own set of concerns. Coach Gregg Popovich altered his starting lineup, inserting veteran Patty Mills at lead guard after opting for Dejounte Murray for Games 3 and 4. Murray did not play in San Antonio after being the first choice to replace Parker.All-star forward Kawhi Leonard injured his right ankle on Tuesday night and sat out overtime, finishing with 22 points and 15 rebounds in 38 minutes. Leonard pledged to play in Game 6, but uncertainty has gripped the Spurs again.On Wednesday, the Spurs officially listed him as questionable for the game."You never know with him. His facial expressions don't change, so it's hard to tell if he's experienced any pain," Spurs guard Danny Green said of Leonard. "But, he looked OK. He was walking. I think he got an X-ray. I think everything was good, but I'm not a doctor. We'll see how it goes ... when we travel."