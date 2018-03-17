Splendora police search for suspect who escaped while in handcuffs

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) --
The Splendora Police Department is searching for an escaped suspect in Splendora.

Authorities say Adam Williams was cuffed and being treated for a leg injury when he escaped from police custody Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the YMCA near First Street and Creekwood around 1 a.m. for a suspicious persons call.

Upon arrival, officers found two men near the location. Officers tried to arrest William, but he took off running.

Officers caught Williams and started treating him for a leg injury when he took off again.

According to reports, Williams is still wearing handcuffs.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the 936-760-5800.
