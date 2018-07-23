Splendora High School to host active shooting drill on Wednesday

An active shooter drill at Splendora High School will prepare officers on what to do if the worst case scenario should ever unfold there. (KTRK)

SPLENDORA, Texas (KTRK) --
If you live near Splendora High School, you might see a mock situation unfolding Wednesday along FM 2090.

Splendora ISD says it will conduct an active shooter drill at the high school that involves multiple first responders. The drill may last for several hours.

SISD police describe the drill as being realistic in nature, with participants acting as victims of an active shooter.

First responders will learn how to act, from the first reports of gunfire to an evacuation of the entire building.

The district says traffic on FM 2090 may be impacted by the drill, so if you drive this road to work, you may want to seek alternate routes.

