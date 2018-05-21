Special prosecutor appointed in invasion of privacy case against Missouri governor

AMANDA MAILE
A special prosecutor has been appointed in the invasion of privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker released a statement announcing her appointment Monday.

"I was informed today by the Circuit Court in St. Louis, Missouri, that my office was named as special prosecutor in the Gov. Greitens' case. I quickly assembled a team of prosecutors and other staff to begin our process to review this matter," Baker said in the statement. "No elected official relishes involvement in such difficult matters as an investigation of criminal wrongdoing by another official, but we also understand our duty."

The invasion of privacy case against Greitens was dropped May 14 by St. Louis prosecutors.

Greitens could not be immediately reached by ABC News for comment.

The case stems from an affair Greitens admitted to having with his former hairdresser.

The woman claimed during a sexual encounter in the basement of Greitens' home she saw a flash and the sound of a cellphone camera going off while she was bound and blindfolded. Greitens threatened to release the photo if she revealed the affair, the woman claimed.

Prosecutors have been unable to obtain the photo.
