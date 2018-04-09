Spa worker charged with prostitution wanted by deputies in NW Harris Co.

Two charged with prostitution in massage parlor undercover operation (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's office says a woman charged with prostitution is wanted by deputies after an undercover operation at the Gold One Spa on FM 1960 West.

Deputies said they launched an investigation after receiving complaints about prostitution at the Gold One Spa in the 900 block of FM 1960 West.

The constable's office says undercover officers were solicited by two employees of the spa for sex acts.

Suki Han was arrested and charged with prostitution, evading arrest and owning an unlicensed establishment.

Chanyar Srithong has been charged with prostitution and evading arrest and is currently wanted by law enforcement.

If you have information on her whereabouts you are urged to call Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman's Office at 832-927-6200.
