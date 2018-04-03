South Africa to memorialize Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with national funeral

LIEZL THOM
PRETORIA, South Africa --
The South African government will honor Winnie Madikizela-Mandela with an official national funeral.

The anti-apartheid icon, who was married to Nelson Mandela for 37 years, died in a hospital Monday after being admitted for a recurring kidney infection.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that she will be laid to rest at a state funeral on April 14. A national memorial service will be held three days earlier.

Speaking outside Madikizela-Mandela's home on Soweto's Vilakazi Street Ramaphosa said the country lost a leader and an icon.

"There will be many other memorial functions across the country in almost every province" said Ramaphosa. "We would like to express our gratitude and our thanks to many across the country and the world who are wishing us well who are wishing her movement well."

In a statement, Ramaphosa described Madikizela-Mandela as a voice for the voiceless.

"In the coming days, as we mourn the passing of this heroine of our struggle, let us reflect on her rich, remarkable and meaningful life," she said. "Let us draw inspiration from the struggles that she fought and the dream of a better society to which she dedicated her life."

