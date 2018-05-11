EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3462782" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Veteran Roger Hepner was killed in his own driveway in Tomball last month.

Veteran Roger Hepner was killed in his own driveway in Tomball last month. His killer is still on the loose.Hepner's son, Mitchell, says his father spent his life serving and protecting others."That's why I think people join the military, like my dad did. He just really wanted to protect people," said Mitchell.Mitchell Hepner followed in his father's footsteps."I joined the military to serve and give back," said Mitchell.Mitchell went out-of-state for training and had just returned back to Texas in mid-April. His dad had a surgery and he wanted to be close to help him.Mitchell had been back in Tomball exactly one week on April 24. That day they went to Dallas, returned to Tomball and went out later to see a movie.They returned home.Mitchell took a shower and couldn't find his dad when he got out. So he went outside around 10 p.m."I saw blood. So immediately when I saw blood, (I applied) pressure, CPR," said Mitchell.Detectives say Roger Hepner had gone out to his truck in the driveway when he was shot.His truck door was left open and a weapon was missing. Deputies believe someone may have been burglarizing or attempting to burglarize his truck.Since Mitchell was in the shower, he didn't hear the gunshot. He believes his dad was shot protecting him, as he always did."My dad wouldn't do anything else that wasn't going to protect me. He wouldn't put himself in danger unless it was for me," said Mitchell.It's been more than two weeks and detectives are still searching for the suspect.The family hopes someone comes forward with information."We're just searching for answers and that's all I really want at this point is answers," said Mitchell.Mitchell wears his father's dog tags in honor of a man who always served and protected others.Now, Mitchell vows to do the same."I'll forever be grateful for things he taught me and how to live and how to be a good man," he added.