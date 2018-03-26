A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the beating death of his father.Kristian Daniel Pedroza, 30, was arrested Saturday.The attack happened just after 1 a.m. March 20 in the 6700 block of Sylmar Road.Police say 64-year-old Bulmaro Hernandez Pedroza was beaten to death with a baseball bat.Before the assault, witnesses told police the father and son were involved in some kind of altercation. Kristian Pedroza reportedly fled on foot.Neighbors say police have been called to the family home many times in the past.Kristian Pedroza has been charged with murder in the 184th State District Court.