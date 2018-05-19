  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: At least 20 injured after reported plant explosion near Pasadena

Soggy weather continues with flash flooding possible from Colorado to East Coast

MAX GOLEMBO
Heavy rain fell across much of the country on Friday, but relief will not come this weekend.

More than 7 inches of rain fell in just a few hours across parts of western North Carolina yesterday, stranding motorists, prompting water rescues and several mudslides in the area. New Orleans saw 4.5 inches of rain in just an hour, flooding city streets. Even Boulder, Colorado, saw 2 inches of rain in a short period of time, and resulting flash flooding.

Two areas of low pressure with a frontal boundary stretch from the Plains into the mid-Atlantic on Saturday morning.

Heavy rain continues from New Jersey to the Carolinas while severe storms are expected in the Plains today.

Flood watches and flash flood warnings stretch from southern New Jersey to South Carolina.

A low pressure system and a warm front will continue to move north throughout the day Saturday bringing heavy rain to the Northeast and New England.

Heavy, flooding rain should be over by Saturday night as just a few showers are expected for Sunday along the East Coast.

Through the next 24 to 48 hours, an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is forecast for the East Coast. The heaviest rain will fall in the eastern Carolinas, where locally up to 2 to 3 inches are possible.

Severe weather moves East

There were five reports of tornadoes yesterday in Kansas with nearly 70 damaging storm reports mostly in the Plains.

Today, as the storm system moves east, the severe weather threat will move into more-populated areas from Iowa to Texas, including Omaha, Nebaska; Kansas City, Missouri; Wichita, Kansas; Oklahoma City; Abilene, Texas; and San Angelo, Texas.

The biggest threat today with these storms will be damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes. Flash flooding is also possible with the slow-moving thunderstorms.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
At least 20 injured after reported flash fire at plant near Pasadena
10 dead, 10 injured in shooting at Santa Fe High School
Santa Fe HS students and staff permitted to pick up vehicles Saturday
What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect
Attorney: 'Don't rush to judgement' in Santa Fe shooting
Local organizations host vigils following Santa Fe High School shooting
Santa Fe ISD offers crisis intervention services after shooting
Galveston Co. Medical Examiners to conduct autopsy reports
Show More
JJ Watt to pay for funerals of all Santa Fe HS victims
Santa Fe High School Shooting Victims: Here's what we know
THE MISSING: People unaccounted for in Santa Fe
Bomb technicians surround home near Santa Fe High School
Timeline: How the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School unfolded
More News