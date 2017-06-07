SOCIETY

Zoo welcomes baby gorilla after emergency delivery

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 5 p.m. on June 6, 2017.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania --
A newborn gorilla is alive thanks to a team of experts who helped during a difficult delivery at the Philadelphia Zoo.

The baby western lowland gorilla was born to mom, 17-year-old Kira and the zoo's 32-year-old silverback male, Motuba.

Kira went into labor last Friday, but began struggling. By Saturday zoo veterinarians rushed in ob/gyns from Jefferson Hospital, who normally deliver humans.

They used forceps and snipped the mother to safely deliver an adorable baby gorilla after 1 1/2 hours.

Mom got to nurse her baby and snuggle with the newborn when it was all over.

One photo of the little baby with a smile says it all. Very sweet!
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
societyanimal newsphiladelphia zoou.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Couple searching for owners of lost wedding album
Connect with Us on Nextdoor
Adorable dog snuggles up with baby
79-year-old grandma does keg stand at party
More Society
Top Stories
Protesters demand justice in deadly Denny's fight case
NASA introduces new astronaut candidates
What we know about man, deputy in Denny's fight
Man arrested after racially-charged fight at Starbucks
Student with autism banned from graduation for social media posts
Sooner surprise: Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops retires at 56
High school student disciplined for racist Instagram
Show More
Soccer tournament apologizes for mistaking girl as boy
26-year-old missing under suspicious circumstances
4 ways to celebrate World Running Day in Houston
Woman who put meth in child's mouth charged with attempted murder
Comey to Congress: Trump told him 'I need loyalty'
More News
Top Video
Actor in Tin Man makeup charged with DWI
Historic Texas dance hall up for auction on eBay
26-year-old missing under suspicious circumstances
DeAndre Hopkins helps students bring play designs to life
More Video