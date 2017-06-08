Zero-star 'hotel' pops up in Swiss Alps

A zero-star 'hotel' just popped up in the Swiss Alps, and it's unlike anything you've ever seen before.The conceptual art project lets guests sleep in the wide open spaces of the Alps. For $306 a night, you get to stay in a double bed and enjoy the services of a "butler" of sorts who is actually a local farmer. The butler escorts you to the site and provides weather reports and jokes through a broken down TV set.An outhouse sits just three minutes away from the site, and an Alpine hut serves as a backup in the event of bad weather.The project opens Friday and is nearly sold out after more than 1,300 people submitted reservation requests.