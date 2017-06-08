SOCIETY

Zero-star 'hotel' pops up in Swiss Alps

EMBED </>More Videos

A unique zero-star 'hotel' lets guests sleep under the stars in the Swiss Alps. (KTRK)

ZURICH, Switzerland (KTRK) --
A zero-star 'hotel' just popped up in the Swiss Alps, and it's unlike anything you've ever seen before.

The conceptual art project lets guests sleep in the wide open spaces of the Alps. For $306 a night, you get to stay in a double bed and enjoy the services of a "butler" of sorts who is actually a local farmer. The butler escorts you to the site and provides weather reports and jokes through a broken down TV set.

An outhouse sits just three minutes away from the site, and an Alpine hut serves as a backup in the event of bad weather.

The project opens Friday and is nearly sold out after more than 1,300 people submitted reservation requests.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyfun stuffu.s. & worldeuropehotelartbuzzworthywhat's trending
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Houstonians help man unable to afford sons' insulin
Take a trip back in time at Buster's Old Time Photos
USS Gabrielle Giffords ready for commissioning
British mail company launches David Bowie stamps into space
More Society
Top Stories
Grand jury indicts couple for murder in deadly Denny's fight
What we know about couple indicted in Denny's fight
Family believes body found near Eastex is missing man
Possible human remains found in NW Harris County
Woman claims man took photo of her in Target dressing room
Travelers angry after Spirit Airlines cancels multiple flights
Lawsuit filed over Methodist phone bugging claims
Show More
Boeing working to develop pilotless planes
Road woes: Freeway hole exposes more problems
7 most memorable moments of James Comey's testimony
Astros' Dallas Keuchel placed on 10-day disabled list
Celebrate World Oceans Day by protecting coral reefs
More News
Top Video
Everyone in America gets a free taco Tuesday
Boeing working to develop pilotless planes
Lawsuit filed over Methodist phone bugging claims
Houstonians help man unable to afford sons' insulin
More Video