WWII veteran celebrating 100th birthday in Spring

A special videotaped message from Vice President Pence will be played at the event. (KTRK)

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Just one day after Veterans Day, a celebration will be held in Spring to honor a World War II veteran.

The event marks the 100th birthday of World War II veteran William "Bill" Fly.

Fly's home was destroyed by Hurricane Harvey, but an online campaign raised more than $70,000 to help him.

"I can't believe that they would help someone like me," Fly said. "They've got to be sent from heaven or something."

Bill Fly said he's been shocked by the outpouring of support.


A huge celebration will be held for Fly Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cypress Creek Education Center located at 7111 Five Forks Rd.

