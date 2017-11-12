SOCIETY

Double amputee veteran completes 31 marathons in a month

EMBED </>More Videos

The Marine raised $125,000 for wounded warriors and his goal is $1 million. (KTRK)

A Marine met a remarkable goal on Veterans Day.

Rob Jones raised $125,000 for wounded warriors and finished the last of 31 marathons in just 31 days.

His goal is one million dollars for groups like the Coalition to Salute America's Heroes, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and the Semper Fi fund - groups he calls "incredible organizations."

The double amputee competed in a marathon a day over the past month across the country, including one in Houston.

Since his injury, Jones has won a bronze medal in the Paralympics, biked 52-hundred miles across country and climbed 104 flights at the freedom tower.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyveteranamputeemarathonsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Houston students send cards to Sutherland Springs
Misty Copeland pens heartfelt note to grieving dancer
Is Texans' JJ Watt a time traveler?
WWII veteran celebrating 100th birthday in Spring
More Society
Top Stories
Robbery suspect killed in violent gas station shootout
LIVE BLOG: Texans hope to rebound against the Rams
Deputies: Man shoots wife then himself after HS reunion
Houston students send cards to Sutherland Springs
Family dog helps police capture suspect
New Richmond Target store a glimpse into the future
Misty Copeland pens heartfelt note to grieving dancer
Man walks with 200-lb. cross to honor shooting victims
Show More
Roy Moore sex allegations stir up evangelicals
Rebel Wilson says male co-star sexually harassed her
A mix of sunshine and clouds for Sunday
Body found in search for 60-year-old deaf woman
23 children hurt in San Diego trampoline gym collapse
More News
Top Video
Houston students send cards to Sutherland Springs
Misty Copeland pens heartfelt note to grieving dancer
Is Texans' JJ Watt a time traveler?
Family dog helps police capture suspect
More Video