A Marine met a remarkable goal on Veterans Day.Rob Jones raised $125,000 for wounded warriors and finished the last of 31 marathons in just 31 days.His goal is one million dollars for groups like the Coalition to Salute America's Heroes, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, and the Semper Fi fund - groups he calls "incredible organizations."The double amputee competed in a marathon a day over the past month across the country, including one in Houston.Since his injury, Jones has won a bronze medal in the Paralympics, biked 52-hundred miles across country and climbed 104 flights at the freedom tower.