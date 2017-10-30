Way to break the tension.Just as the Astros built a three-run lead at the end of the 7th inning of Sunday night's Game 5, a streaker took the field inside Minute Maid Park in Houston.In multiple videos that captured a short pursuit, the bare chested man runs and tries to evade security.The man was then tackled to the ground. Dodgers infielders are also seen watching the chase.Video captured by another fan Matt Seymour shows the fan being escorted off the field.The fan's interruption happened after Carlos Correa's home run that put the Houston Astros up, 11-8.The Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 13-12, in a thrilling 10-inning game.