WORLD SERIES

Man clad in nothing but US flag trunks interrupts World Series Game 5

EMBED </>More Videos

Just as the Astros were building momentum after the 7th inning of Game 5, a streaker decided to take the celebration on field.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Way to break the tension.

Just as the Astros built a three-run lead at the end of the 7th inning of Sunday night's Game 5, a streaker took the field inside Minute Maid Park in Houston.

In multiple videos that captured a short pursuit, the bare chested man runs and tries to evade security.

The man was then tackled to the ground. Dodgers infielders are also seen watching the chase.

Video captured by another fan Matt Seymour shows the fan being escorted off the field.

The fan's interruption happened after Carlos Correa's home run that put the Houston Astros up, 11-8.

The Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, 13-12, in a thrilling 10-inning game.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societybuzzworthyworld seriesMLBHouston AstrosLos Angeles DodgersHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WORLD SERIES
Astros, Dodgers rewrite record book in Game 5 barn burner
The ups and downs of Game 5, captured via social media
Astros defeat Dodgers 13-12 in Game 5, lead World Series 3-2
Astros banner year stretches beyond the ballpark
More world series
SOCIETY
Astros banner year stretches beyond the ballpark
'Fixer Upper' stars helping Harvey victim rebuild home
Girl with cerebral palsy gets "Wreck-it Ralph" wheelchair
Worker wears black face costume at Staples store
More Society
Top Stories
Astros defeat Dodgers 13-12 in Game 5, lead World Series 3-2
Warmer, more humid, and wetter weather ahead
Spacey apologizes after accusation, reveals sexuality
Astros banner year stretches beyond the ballpark
Seahawks defeat Texans 41-38 in thriller
Texans players kneel in protest of 'inmates' comment
Jailer accused of allowing inmate attack
'Fixer Upper' stars helping Harvey victim rebuild home
Show More
Girl with cerebral palsy gets "Wreck-it Ralph" wheelchair
Police: Man dies after terrorizing two women
Man with autism helps cops nab alleged package thief
Mom 1 year sober after overdose photo went viral
Astros revisit aces' duel in World Series Gm. 5
More News
Top Video
Astros defeat Dodgers 13-12 in Game 5, lead World Series 3-2
Spacey apologizes after accusation, reveals sexuality
Astros banner year stretches beyond the ballpark
Jailer accused of allowing inmate attack
More Video